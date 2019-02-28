Does anyone know what happened to the Bristol club that was supposed to be here?
At the start of the 2018 season Gloucestershire All Golds (who were making the bigest strides of that new wave of clubs) and Oxford withdrew saying they were joining up and launchnig a bristol club for the 2019 competition (https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/s ... new-684493)...but they haven't.
Does anyone know if there is still any intention or have they kicked the idea in the bin?
