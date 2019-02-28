WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bristol RLFC

Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:10 am
Posted by Jemmo on Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:10 am
Does anyone know what happened to the Bristol club that was supposed to be here?

At the start of the 2018 season Gloucestershire All Golds (who were making the bigest strides of that new wave of clubs) and Oxford withdrew saying they were joining up and launchnig a bristol club for the 2019 competition (https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/s ... new-684493)...but they haven't.

Does anyone know if there is still any intention or have they kicked the idea in the bin?
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:30 am
Posted by TheDreadnought on Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:30 am
Can't find anything online about it, after Oxford finishing 5th in 2017 you'd think they'd want to build on that with Bristol.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:32 am
Posted by Jemmo on Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:32 am
Yes they were 2 of the better clubs that came in at that time and felt like something good might happen

