Another away game and a longer trip this week for our favourites as the Wire head over to al Sud de Franca. Will we maintain our early form, will we put Tomkins and McIlorum in their places will we gain some revenge for that cup final defeat......you decide?
Bona sort
a) Crowd (Stade Gilbert Brutus Capacity 13,000):
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Salford v St Helens
Castleford v Hull KR
Leeds v Wakefield
Huddersfield v Hull FC
London v Wigan
