Posted by glee on Tue Feb 26, 2019 5:53 pm
I am the author of the novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years all of which have a strong rugby league background. This coming Sunday morning I will be signing copies of my latest novel in Waterstones in the Kingsgate Centre in Huddersfield town centre from 11 onwards. So if you arrive early for the game why not call in.

Alternatively my books are also available direct from the publisher, London League Publications. Visit www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then fiction.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

