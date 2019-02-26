I am the author of the novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years.
This coming Sunday morning(March 3rd) from 11 onwards I will be in Waterstones signing copies of my latest novel. "Three Good Years" is set during the 2006,7 and 8 seasons with a background that includes work, family life, saving the NHS and rugby league.
For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then on fiction
