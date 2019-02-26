WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peter Fox RIP

Peter Fox RIP
Post Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:17 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:17 pm
It's being reported across social media that Peter Fox, one of our greatest ever coaches, has died aged 85.

Without a doubt one of the greatest man-managers and motivators we have ever seen. Who could forget the way he coaxed performances out of some pretty average players?

Let's share our Peter Fox stories, I'm sure there are plenty...
Re: Peter Fox RIP
Post Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:27 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:27 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
You should put this up on the VT as well, its a sad day for the whole game.
Re: Peter Fox RIP
Post Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:42 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:42 pm
Amazing coach, some of the old timers and bit part players he signed regularly turned into legends.

It still pishes me off that I'd actually booked to go on the Australian tour in a group with Peter Fox as "tour guide", when the Superleague wars kicked ff and the fekkin thing was cancelled. I have never forgiven the Aussies since - would've been the trip of a lifetime.

RIP Peter. A true gent and a real legend
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Peter Fox RIP
Post Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:50 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Tue Feb 26, 2019 4:50 pm
Terribly sad news.Was lucky enough to watch his teams and the success he brought us.His ability to get the best out of average players was terrific.His teams always had a never say die attitude and when we did get beaten you always came away thinking we had given it our best shot and could have done no more.A real sad day in our history.Thanks for the memories Peter.

