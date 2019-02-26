It's being reported across social media that Peter Fox, one of our greatest ever coaches, has died aged 85.
Without a doubt one of the greatest man-managers and motivators we have ever seen. Who could forget the way he coaxed performances out of some pretty average players?
Let's share our Peter Fox stories, I'm sure there are plenty...
