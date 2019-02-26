Hopefully we can put the York game behind us and get back to how we were before. Green is still out with a ban and not sure on the fitness of Wilson. Whatâ€™s up with Gibson anyway? Somebody mentioned Keyes would be back? If so Iâ€™d line up like this:
Pickersgill
Hitchcox
Evans
Webster
Ryan
Keyes (if fit)
Chisholm
Crossley
Wildie
Kirk
Garside
Farrell
Minchella
Flanagan
Magrin
Wood
Storton
Might have to play Wood as a prop and I think he offers more than Krasniqi.
