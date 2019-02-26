WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 5: Toulouse (H)

Round 5: Toulouse (H)

Round 5: Toulouse (H)
Tue Feb 26, 2019 10:15 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011
Hopefully we can put the York game behind us and get back to how we were before. Green is still out with a ban and not sure on the fitness of Wilson. Whatâ€™s up with Gibson anyway? Somebody mentioned Keyes would be back? If so Iâ€™d line up like this:

Pickersgill
Hitchcox
Evans
Webster
Ryan
Keyes (if fit)
Chisholm
Crossley
Wildie
Kirk
Garside
Farrell
Minchella

Flanagan
Magrin
Wood
Storton

Might have to play Wood as a prop and I think he offers more than Krasniqi.
Re: Round 5: Toulouse (H)
Tue Feb 26, 2019 10:48 am
Bullseye
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Toulouse seem to be struggling a bit so no doubt theyâ€™ll use this weekend as an opportunity to put that behind them. Defensively they look a bit suspect and couldâ€™ve lost on the hooter to Swinton.

Us getting a win depends on our stuttering attack being more clinical. With Lilley out and doubts over who will partner Chisholm Iâ€™m not sure weâ€™ll see us manage that. Milnes is out and Keyes is doubtful. Iâ€™d be surprised if Keyes was back to be honest, I really hope he is but if heâ€™s not it leaves us with Chisholm and Wildie or Chisholm and Pickersgill. It depends on which combination is least disruptive, Iâ€™m reluctant to bring Hallas back to dummy half but it may be a case of needs must. I canâ€™t see the back three changing.

Iâ€™m expecting this line up, maybe perhaps with Minchella at loose forward and Storton starting with Wood on the bench. Itâ€™s a bit lightweight (again) and Iâ€™m not convinced about the halfback pairing. If we win I expect weâ€™ll scrape it.

Pickersgill
Hitchcox
Evans
Webster
Ryan
Chisholm
Wildie
Crossley
Hallas
Kirk
Garside
Minchella
Wood

Flanagan
Storton
Farrell
Krasniqi
Re: Round 5: Toulouse (H)
Tue Feb 26, 2019 11:19 am
Bulliac
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Might have to play Wood as a prop and I think he offers more than Krasniqi.


I would too, to be honest. Krasniqi hasn't really offered very much and whilst I fully understand that he's new to the squad, he's a middle and his main job is to run and tackle hard not organise the plays. To be right we've already got players who run and tackle harder.
Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, CHEADLE LEYTHER, glow, Nothus and 117 guests

