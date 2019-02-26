WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves: 17:00:00

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Feb 26, 2019 6:07 am
Catalans Dragons host the Warrington Wolves. Saturday 17:00. Comment on the game.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Feb 26, 2019 6:13 am
Catalans Dragons are due for a big game. But their ability to prevail will depend heavily on whether giant enforcer Julien Bousquet is able to play. Bousquet missed the last game against Wakefield, and that enabled the David Fifita-led Wakefield pack to dominate the ruck.

Catalans will still miss the aggression of injured loose forward Gregory Bird.

There is also a question of who will replace the injured David Mead, though Fouad Yaha could be called up by coach Steven McNamara. Unfortunately alternative star winger Jodie Broughton suffered a biceps tendon rupture while playing for Catalans reserve team last weekend. He was operated on yesterday and will be out for a long period of time.

My prediction: if Bousquet plays, Catalans win by 4. If Bousquet does not play, Warrington win by 10.
