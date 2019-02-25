Hey guys,
Had Paul Sculthorpe on the podcast this week. Link to check out the show is https://www.talkingwithtk.com/single-post/Sculthorpe
It's a double episode with Ruben Wiki. I cover mostly the NRL guys but Martin Offiah and Barrie McDermott were on recently if that interests you.
What we cover in the podcast and where to find each topic is the following:
6:10 - How his body is fairing in retirement
7:20 - Transition in the real world post footy
8:38 - Why he retired
9:20 - His book and connection with Ricky Hatton
11:02 - Steve Prescott
12:30 - Life lessons from Steve's passing
13:20 - The loyalty of the UK league community
14:05 - Growing up in Oldham
14:55 - The backyard battles with his brothers Lee & Danny
15:31 - How he found rugby league
16:33 - His love of Everton & Tim Cahill
16:55 - Starting as a goal kicking front rower
18:49 - Growing up idolising Ray Price & Ellery Hanley
20:40 - Coming through the grades and rep teams
21:43 - Taking interest in leadership & major influences
23:18 - His role now in the English high performance unit.
25:30 - Moving to the big leagues with Warrington
28:49 - Learning to lose
30:14 - Describing Wilderspool Stadium
31:31 - The World Club Challenge 1997
32:35 - Getting knocked out at Shark Park
34:04 - Asking for a transfer out of Warrington
35:50 - Being pampered by Richard Branson
38:15 - Why he left Warrington
38:56 - The difference when he arrived in St Helens
40:26 - Success despite such a high turnover of coaches
41:42 - Approach when your coach gets stood down
42:26 - The class spine spine at St Helens
43:30 - His first grand final against Bradford
45:03 - Defending against the Paul brothers
46:35 - The trill of the Challenge Cup
47:36 - Playing his brother in a Challenge Cup final
50:43 - Taking over as captain from Chris JOynt
51:55 - His debut for Great Britain in 1996 in PNG
53:32 - Lessons early in his international career
55:17 - Game 1 of the Ashes in 2001
55:57 - Preparing for the Aussies
56:56 - Darren Lockyer
58:05 - Coming back from his knee injury in time for the World Club Challenge
1:01:00 - Visualisation
1:02:46 - His comeback against Brisbane
1:04:45 - Goal kicking in first grade
1:05:33 - His MBE and Prince Charles
1:07:08 - Most fun teammate to tour with
1:05:50 - Favorite playing venue away from his home grounds
1:09:22 - Outside of his parents who next had confidence in his ability early
1:10:14 - 5 people he would invite to a private dinner party
Enjoy
Tristan
