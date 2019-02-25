WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Workington Town (Home) - Sunday 3 March 2019 15:00

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Workington Town (Home) - Sunday 3 March 2019 15:00

Post a reply
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:51 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 46
Rep Position: 77th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 512
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 51402
Location: Doncaster
After the stunning fightback at Newcastle, many were predicting a comfortable home win against Gary Thornton's Hunslet, myself and the bookies included.

However, after a bright opening quarter, the wheels gradually fell off, resulting in two late Hunslet penalties snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for the Dons.

Our next opponents, Workington Town, are top of League One with a 2 from 2 record after victories at Oldham (32-28) and at home to North Wales Crusaders (48-18).

Coach Richard Horne has so far used 5 players on dual registration and it will be interesting to see who is available / selected for what I expect to be a full-blooded encounter as Leon Pryce will no doubt have his players majoring on physicality. We will surely need a different approach and a much better performance than yesterday if we are to come out on top. But that isn't impossible.

Hopefully the injuries to Kyle Kesik and Jordan Howden do not rule them out, they were badly missed as the game against Hunslet progressed. The injury to the latter certainly looked a nasty one!

Perhaps, we will see new signing Jordan Cox make his debut?

Last Season: Doncaster 44 Workington Town 32 (Sunday 23 September 2018)
Dons Tries: Jack Logan 2, Jack Sanderson 2, Matty Beharrell, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Jason Muranka, Liam Harris
Dons Conversions: Matty Beharrell 6

Note: Workington won 30-18 the following Sunday in a play off match at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Posted by Moonshine on Mon Feb 25, 2019 5:15 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 105th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 3181
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Having seen the head wound on JH he must be doubtful. Hard to make a proper assessment without knowing who we will have from the black and whites. It would be good to retain Fash and Washy for this game and if we have Miloudi again just have him run hard and stop fannying about. Hoping that a game of rugby breaks out for this encounter.
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.
Posted by Stand-Offish on Mon Feb 25, 2019 6:14 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 50
Rep Position: 73rd / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17769
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
I think Workington will be too well organised ... again.
We would have to click to beat them with Castleford style rugby, because we haven't got our forwards organised enough and will probably be at a disadvantage there.
COYD

It will be different though, since just about everyone thought we would beat Hunslet.
We might play better as underdogs.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Double Movement, Harworthdon, Moonshine, Rob Nash, Wanderer and 68 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,9501,67077,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)