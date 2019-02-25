After the stunning fightback at Newcastle, many were predicting a comfortable home win against Gary Thornton's Hunslet, myself and the bookies included.
However, after a bright opening quarter, the wheels gradually fell off, resulting in two late Hunslet penalties snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for the Dons.
Our next opponents, Workington Town, are top of League One with a 2 from 2 record after victories at Oldham (32-28) and at home to North Wales Crusaders (48-18).
Coach Richard Horne has so far used 5 players on dual registration and it will be interesting to see who is available / selected for what I expect to be a full-blooded encounter as Leon Pryce will no doubt have his players majoring on physicality. We will surely need a different approach and a much better performance than yesterday if we are to come out on top. But that isn't impossible.
Hopefully the injuries to Kyle Kesik and Jordan Howden do not rule them out, they were badly missed as the game against Hunslet progressed. The injury to the latter certainly looked a nasty one!
Perhaps, we will see new signing Jordan Cox make his debut?
Last Season: Doncaster 44 Workington Town 32 (Sunday 23 September 2018)
Dons Tries: Jack Logan 2, Jack Sanderson 2, Matty Beharrell, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Jason Muranka, Liam Harris
Dons Conversions: Matty Beharrell 6
Note: Workington won 30-18 the following Sunday in a play off match at the Keepmoat Stadium.
