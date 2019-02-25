WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Response to query re misconduct from officials

Posted by Rob Nash on Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:11 pm
IGNORE

Dear Rob



As policy we do not reply to queries relating to individual match officials and/or decisions made during play.



In addition to our full time match officials department we also employ an independent standards panel to assess the quality of match officiating in our sport. You can view further information about this on the link below:



http://www.rugby-league.com/article/525 ... all-league



Many thanks for your email.


Why bother. Follow the link. What's the point?
Posted by Rob Nash on Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:12 pm
IGNORE

I tried to complain. Deaf ears. Everything is fine.
Posted by Rob Nash on Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:20 pm
IGNORE

Now I fully understand the response. What I am looking for though I's an acknowledgement that my concern is taken seriously. I am a customer after all!

