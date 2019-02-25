Dear Rob
As policy we do not reply to queries relating to individual match officials and/or decisions made during play.
In addition to our full time match officials department we also employ an independent standards panel to assess the quality of match officiating in our sport. You can view further information about this on the link below:
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/525 ... all-league
Many thanks for your email.
Why bother. Follow the link. What's the point?
As policy we do not reply to queries relating to individual match officials and/or decisions made during play.
In addition to our full time match officials department we also employ an independent standards panel to assess the quality of match officiating in our sport. You can view further information about this on the link below:
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/525 ... all-league
Many thanks for your email.
Why bother. Follow the link. What's the point?