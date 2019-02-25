WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tomkins

Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:54 pm
TheDreadnought
TheDreadnought
Charge for Tomkins

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins charged with Grade D offence of Questioning Integrity of a Match Official. The case will be referred to tribunal tomorrow evening with the player facing a lengthy ban of up to five games if found guilty.

Anyone know what he said?
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:55 pm
TheDreadnought
TheDreadnought
SaleSlim, did you or them 1200+ Salford fans see/hear anything? :lol:
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:02 pm
Ste100Centurions
Ste100Centurions
TheDreadnought wrote:
Charge for Tomkins

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins charged with Grade D offence of Questioning Integrity of a Match Official. The case will be referred to tribunal tomorrow evening with the player facing a lengthy ban of up to five games if found guilty.

Anyone know what he said ?

"You are the Rectum of referees" ?
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:20 pm
SaleSlim
SaleSlim
TheDreadnought wrote:
SaleSlim, did you or them 1200+ Salford fans see/hear anything? :lol:


Sorry dad, I missed it. Probably drowned out by the raucous chanting coming from our end. :D I assume it was after the incident at the far end of the ground 2nd half where he disallowed a HKR try. Have no idea what it was for but I assumed a forward pass or obstruction at the time. Maybe the SL show will be able to shed some light later as they'll hopefully have the footage?
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:21 pm
SaleSlim
SaleSlim
TheDreadnought wrote:
SaleSlim, did you or them 1200+ Salford fans see/hear anything? :lol:


PS. The 1200 were at Hudds as you know full well. Stop making yourself look silly. :D
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:24 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
LifeLongHKRFan
SaleSlim wrote:
Sorry dad, I missed it. Probably drowned out by the raucous chanting coming from our end. :D I assume it was after the incident at the far end of the ground 2nd half where he disallowed a HKR try. Have no idea what it was for but I assumed a forward pass or obstruction at the time. Maybe the SL show will be able to shed some light later as they'll hopefully have the footage?

There was a kick through and Tomkins latched onto it and grounded the ball. The ref said knock on and Tomkins seems to disagree. Either way, you can't say anything to refs nowadays so expect the full 5 games.
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:30 pm
SaleSlim
SaleSlim
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
There was a kick through and Tomkins latched onto it and grounded the ball. The ref said knock on and Tomkins seems to disagree. Either way, you can't say anything to refs nowadays so expect the full 5 games.


Cheers. Couldn't see a thing from our end so helps clear things up a bit.

As for Moore I thought he was cr@p all game and .are some bizarre decisions. Does that get me a 5 day VT ban? :D
Re: Tomkins
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:33 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
LifeLongHKRFan
SaleSlim wrote:
Cheers. Couldn't see a thing from our end so helps clear things up a bit.

As for Moore I thought he was cr@p all game and .are some bizarre decisions. Does that get me a 5 day VT ban? :D


No you need to question the integrity of the Mods for that :wink:

