Charge for Tomkins
Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins charged with Grade D offence of Questioning Integrity of a Match Official. The case will be referred to tribunal tomorrow evening with the player facing a lengthy ban of up to five games if found guilty.
Anyone know what he said?
