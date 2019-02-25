WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Joel Tomkins faces five match ban

Joel Tomkins faces five match ban
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:53 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:53 pm
the flying biscuit
questioning the integrity of a match official... :DRUNK: :DRUNK:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/47359825

Tim Sheens is uncharacteristically quiet.....
Re: Joel Tomkins faces five match ban
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:00 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Mon Feb 25, 2019 4:00 pm
lefty goldblatt
Must be still suffering from that bang on the bonce, two weeks ago. That, or another night on the sauce, when his brother came over to Wakefield, last Thursday. I hope he gave the barmaid a tip
