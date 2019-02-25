WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 5

2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 5
Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:43 pm
le penguin
Friday night KO at Sheffield, so entries in by 7.45pm Friday please. Assuming Widnes play (if they donâ€™t predictions are obviously void), here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:

Sheffield vs Batley
Bulls vs Toulouse
Halifax vs Swinton
Rochdale vs Barrow
York vs Leigh
Dewsbury vs Toronto
Widnes vs Featherstone

BONUS: Number of successful goal kicks in Bulls vs Toulouse?
Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:46 pm
le penguin
Sheffield vs Batley .................... Sheffield by 12
Bulls vs Toulouse ...................... Bulls by 10
Halifax vs Swinton .................... Fax by 16
Rochdale vs Barrow .................. Barrow by 6
York vs Leigh ........................... York by 4
Dewsbury vs Toronto ................ Toronto by 38
Widnes vs Featherstone ............ Fev by 28

BONUS: Number of successful goal kicks in Bulls vs Toulouse? .......... 8

