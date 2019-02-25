WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 4 League Table

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 4 League Table

Post a reply
Posted by le penguin on Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:38 pm
le penguin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 113th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 280
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 387
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Despite Ethan Ryan coming up trumps for a large number, no real big scores this week as Barrow and Dewsbury drawing meant nobody got the bonus for correctly predicting the outcome of each match (Widnesâ€™ match obvious not counting).

Five weekly winners with 10 points each: Bent&Bongser, tackler thommo, FevGrinder, Pumpetypump, and keeping up his recent form Bullseye, whoâ€™s opened up a little gap on the rest of us.

54 Bullseye
48 bullinenemyland
44 le penguin
40 Fr13daY
40 alex 0604
39 tackler thommo
39 broadybull87
38 Bulls4
38 S0LLY86
34 DrFeelgood
32 bull on a canary
32 Jimmy 4 Bradford
31 Pumpetypump
31 charlie caroli
31 Steel City Bull
29 Bent&Bongser
28 paulwalker71
28 kaybenbull
28 dddooommm
26 Bullnorthern
25 Johnbulls
24 Bull Mania
24 bringbackjimmy
24 Scarey71
24 rambull1967
23 Bendybulls
23 roger daly
21 Pyrah123
21 Nelson
21 Marvin Goolash
21 FevGrinder
21 jackmac452
20 herr rigsby
18 RagingBull
13 Ferocious Aardvark
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, bullinenemyland, DrFeelgood, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], jackmac452, le penguin, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Marvin Goolash, Pumpetypump, The Devil's Advocate and 96 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,8201,34677,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)