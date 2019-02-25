Despite Ethan Ryan coming up trumps for a large number, no real big scores this week as Barrow and Dewsbury drawing meant nobody got the bonus for correctly predicting the outcome of each match (Widnesâ€™ match obvious not counting).
Five weekly winners with 10 points each: Bent&Bongser, tackler thommo, FevGrinder, Pumpetypump, and keeping up his recent form Bullseye, whoâ€™s opened up a little gap on the rest of us.
54 Bullseye
48 bullinenemyland
44 le penguin
40 Fr13daY
40 alex 0604
39 tackler thommo
39 broadybull87
38 Bulls4
38 S0LLY86
34 DrFeelgood
32 bull on a canary
32 Jimmy 4 Bradford
31 Pumpetypump
31 charlie caroli
31 Steel City Bull
29 Bent&Bongser
28 paulwalker71
28 kaybenbull
28 dddooommm
26 Bullnorthern
25 Johnbulls
24 Bull Mania
24 bringbackjimmy
24 Scarey71
24 rambull1967
23 Bendybulls
23 roger daly
21 Pyrah123
21 Nelson
21 Marvin Goolash
21 FevGrinder
21 jackmac452
20 herr rigsby
18 RagingBull
13 Ferocious Aardvark
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1
