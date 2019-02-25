WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pauli Pauli

Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:30 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:30 pm
Fit to play against Leeds, thought he was going to be out 3/4 months? Timely boost.
Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:55 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Feb 25, 2019 2:55 pm
2 or 3 runs at Hurrell from him will be very helpful :D

