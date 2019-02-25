I used to buy the programme when there were whimsical contributions from yourself, but got fed up of triplicate pages of " We would like to welcome 'fill in the name of this week's opposition' to the Keepmoat and their fans" by the coach, the CEO and the chairman.
The new programme has our squad with numbers and the opposition squad with no numbers and is not fit for purpose.
Now I can appreciate the problems involved in doing these in advance.
However unlike a glossy programme, these A4 sheets could be printed off when the squads are actually known and with numbers.
A few hundred sheets at best, probably a lot fewer, to print on a Friday evening or on Saturday?
What is the problem?
People might buy them then ...
I shan't buy another one.
Half time draw ... I asked someone, he said 6033 won it.
I had 6073.
Is there somewhere this can be checked?