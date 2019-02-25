WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Underperforming players

Post Mon Feb 25, 2019 9:52 am
Posted by Cruncher on Mon Feb 25, 2019 9:52 am
We're now four games into the season, and I'd argue past the point where we can uses excuses like 'ring-rustiness' and the 'effects of the WCC' etc.

Thus far in 2019, we've been well below par, only just managing to beat a poor Leeds team, and yesterday losing to a Hull side who are injury-stricken and have been massively lacking in confidence for months.

Adrian Lam's responsibility is already being discussed in depth on other threads, but I'm seriously starting to wonder about some of our regular players, and just how much (or little) they're contributing to the Wigan cause.

It's very early with Zak, because he genuinely is coming through a difficult time in his life and hasn't played serious rugby in ages. Even so, I'm not sure that 'adequate' performances will continue to be acceptable, given what was expected. He's better than Sam under the high ball, but is doing little in attack and his goal-kicking isn't what it was cracked up to be.

The three-quarters are also a source of frustration. It's here where some of our worst defensive howlers have been exposed. We seem to be permanently without the services of our two first-choice wingers, and while Marshall and Davies know where the line is, they are poor tacklers and hit-and-miss fielders. Of our centres, the less said the better. Sarge never seems to be far from doing his headless chicken routine, and Gildart's main offence is anonymity. Neither of the latter two are big enough in my view, which is illustrated by their chronic defensive failures.

The halfbacks are where we are currently at our worst. The rumourists tell us that George is on massive money, but seemingly it's not enough - because this last weekend stories have emerged online that yet again, even though he's in mid-contract, he is talking to NRL clubs. If that's true, it might explain his mostly ineffective presence on the field. He's our sole marquee player, but with the exception of the Leeds game, when he played virtually without opposition, he has been very poor. It says a lot when Tommy L looks better, even though he's a veteran and can't do long minutes any more. Sam Powell meanwhile, though a worker, lacks the skill to be anything more than a utility man and should not be playing as a first-choice pivot.

When we get to the pack, it's the same thing. We'd better hope that Lockers doesn't break down this year, because despite his age and injury record, he's already our stand-out forward. Of the rest, I'd say that Greenwood, Bullock, Hamlin and Flower are making eye-catching efforts, though the latter two are unfortunately small. Faz is injured of course, which leaves Tautai, Clubb, Isa and Navarette, none of whom, in my opinion, are Wigan standard ... even when they are trying, which they aren't at present.

A new, more adversarial coach could shake things up and maybe get better performances out of some of these guys ... but in the meantime, it doesn't say much for the team when so many of them seem to be taking our 'transition season' under a 'temporary coach' as an opportunity to relax.

