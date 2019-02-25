My opinion may not wash well with most but he needs to leave...
Its ok saying he made the top 4 each time barring the one time where he struggled with a large sqaud but he his poor and cant even get us fired up for a big game against Fev. The effort was poor in pre seson, Dicapline is the worst ever, Senior players (grix and Muzza) look more unfit and over weight than ever.
Rowley is currentley free and will get this team fireing with a few players been changed.
Its ok saying he made the top 4 each time barring the one time where he struggled with a large sqaud but he his poor and cant even get us fired up for a big game against Fev. The effort was poor in pre seson, Dicapline is the worst ever, Senior players (grix and Muzza) look more unfit and over weight than ever.
Rowley is currentley free and will get this team fireing with a few players been changed.