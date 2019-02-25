WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marshall

Mon Feb 25, 2019 9:35 am
Posted by hooligan27
hooligan27
Cheeky half-back
My opinion may not wash well with most but he needs to leave...

Its ok saying he made the top 4 each time barring the one time where he struggled with a large sqaud but he his poor and cant even get us fired up for a big game against Fev. The effort was poor in pre seson, Dicapline is the worst ever, Senior players (grix and Muzza) look more unfit and over weight than ever.

Rowley is currentley free and will get this team fireing with a few players been changed.
Re: Marshall
Mon Feb 25, 2019 10:05 am
Posted by Beaujangles
Beaujangles
Cheeky half-back
Something needs to change,yesterday was unacceptable.I stated in pre-season that we'd kept around 6 we needed to upgrade and now we're stuck with them....

