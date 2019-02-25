WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Australia v New Zealand. October 25th, 2019

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Australia v New Zealand. October 25th, 2019

Post a reply
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:58 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 431
Rep Position: 1st / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2468
WIN Stadium, Woolongong Stadium (cp 23,000) :roll:

1. Are they incapable of getting NSW fans, supposedly the people from the #1 heartland of the game to anything bigger.....yet again, the NRL/Australia show their contempt for International Rugby League.

2. Luckily only a Short 1 Hr drive down the M1 for our resident Faux Frenchman, Bazza!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,57045977,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL KR
Fri 1st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)