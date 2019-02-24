This week's results (reminder that predictions this year are for score at 80 minutes)
Week 3
Wakefield 22 Catalans 12 - Wakefield by 10
Huddersfield 20 Warrington 32 - Warrington by 12
St Helens 27 Leeds 22 - St Helens by 5
Hull KR 22 Salford 24 - Salford by 2
London 6 Castleford 40 - Castleford by 34
Wigan 22 Hull FC 22 (22-23 Golden Point) - DRAW
This week's scores
8 Taxi4stevesmith
7 FoxyRhino
6 Biff Tannen, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Steamy
5 Finglas, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino
4 ALAW, Bigdave1904, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Jamie101, KingRoss11, LJ54, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
3 Ant1, BRK, Clearwing, Deanos Rhinos, Dozy, JMT, Loiner81, Mattyhobson6, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Tad Rhino, Xykojen
2 Frosties
1 Highbury Rhino
Overall table
22 Rhinos_bish
20 ALAW, Biff Tannen, Jamie101, Taxi4stevesmith
18 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, Loiner81
17 BRK, Dozy, FoxyRhino, John Boy 13, KingRoss11, Rhinos69, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
16 LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Rotherhamrhino, The Biffs Back
15 Bigdave1904, JMT, Sarahgrhino
14 Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, Tigertot
13 Dave1612, Southstander.com
12 Rhino46
11 Mattyhobson6, Otleyrhino, Xykojen
10 Ant1, Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties, Highbury Rhino
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Salford (SAL) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Hull KR (HKR)
Leeds (LEE) v Wakefield (WAK)
Catalans (CAT) v Warrington (WAR)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Hull FC (HFC)
London (LON) v Wigan (WIG)
Good luck
