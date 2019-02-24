WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gameday Experience

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Gameday Experience

Post a reply
Gameday Experience
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:40 pm
Posted by bringbackjimmy on Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:40 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 121st / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 77
Thought I'd share a few lines of my matchday experience with you, in the hope that today was very much a "one off".
We arrived at the turnstiles off Stadium Road at about 2.30, to be met by 2 lines of people waiting to show their season passes / match tickets. The 2 guys on duty at the head of the lines were patently doing their best with their hand held scanners trying to read the barcodes in the sun - but everything was taking much too long. It looked amateurish, was causing ill feelings within the queues, and really did nothing to make season ticket holders feel that they were valued by the club.
By contrast, the cash turnstiles open had nobody foolish enough to go through them with their £25 fee.
Once in the ground, we made our way for a drink to the bar below the steps. After queuing again for a while we were told "no Carlsberg, we've got a problem". I asked for a Fanta for my grandson and was told by the barstaff that she would "have to remove the top for health and safety reasons" ! WTF ?
Not quite believing this, I walked past the burger van, which was selling bottles with their lids intact, no problem, and went to the marquee bar. I joined yet another queue, but as I got towards the front, the cry came up of "the Carlsberg's running off". A very knowledgable young lady member of staff predicted that "it's the gas, I'll ask for some more from the Touchdown bar, it shouldn't be too long". Cue an exorbitant can of Carling at £3.50.
Had the crowds been large today, we'd have been a total laughing stock. I know others have commented in the past about the shoddy management of the place during matchday, but I've never really had cause for complaint. However, this is one extremely hacked of Bulls fan who has a message to the management of Odsal -get your $hit together, and stop treating your best customers like cattle !
And then came the match.......

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bringbackjimmy, Bullsmad, Fr13daY, Jabebby, jayb, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Marvin Goolash, mumbyisgod, Northern Lad, paulwalker71, RagingBull, Stockwell & Smales, woolly07 and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,4582,33277,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
22-23
HULL FC
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
24-26
TOULOUSE
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
20-20
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
18-12
ROCHDALE
 Full Time  
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
14-24
YORK
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
46-16
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
 CH
LEIGH
8-14
TORONTO
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
SHEFFIELD
Postponed
 Full Time  
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
32-28
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time  
 CH1
DONCASTER
18-20
HUNSLET
 Full Time  
 CH1
OLDHAM
36-12
WHITEHAVEN
 Full Time  
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
48-18
CRUSADERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)