Thought I'd share a few lines of my matchday experience with you, in the hope that today was very much a "one off".
We arrived at the turnstiles off Stadium Road at about 2.30, to be met by 2 lines of people waiting to show their season passes / match tickets. The 2 guys on duty at the head of the lines were patently doing their best with their hand held scanners trying to read the barcodes in the sun - but everything was taking much too long. It looked amateurish, was causing ill feelings within the queues, and really did nothing to make season ticket holders feel that they were valued by the club.
By contrast, the cash turnstiles open had nobody foolish enough to go through them with their £25 fee.
Once in the ground, we made our way for a drink to the bar below the steps. After queuing again for a while we were told "no Carlsberg, we've got a problem". I asked for a Fanta for my grandson and was told by the barstaff that she would "have to remove the top for health and safety reasons" ! WTF ?
Not quite believing this, I walked past the burger van, which was selling bottles with their lids intact, no problem, and went to the marquee bar. I joined yet another queue, but as I got towards the front, the cry came up of "the Carlsberg's running off". A very knowledgable young lady member of staff predicted that "it's the gas, I'll ask for some more from the Touchdown bar, it shouldn't be too long". Cue an exorbitant can of Carling at £3.50.
Had the crowds been large today, we'd have been a total laughing stock. I know others have commented in the past about the shoddy management of the place during matchday, but I've never really had cause for complaint. However, this is one extremely hacked of Bulls fan who has a message to the management of Odsal -get your $hit together, and stop treating your best customers like cattle !
And then came the match.......
