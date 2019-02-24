Firstly let's forget about the rights and wrongs of DR,there were 2 teams on the pitch today ,one was well organised,disciplined,reasonably creative and very passionate,the other was Fax.5 drives and kick,no real breaks and a complete lack of anything new.We are going backwards at a rate of knots and RMs future must be under discussion at BOD level although I am led to believe that the kings in waiting are Grix and Murrell which does not fill me with too much hope as they are not currently having much positive influence. The answer lies at York but why should a progressive young coach leave there and come to us.Change is needed,it should come from the top but is there anyone there to do it!!