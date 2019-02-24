WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game

Today's game
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:35 pm
Posted by Fanfaxtic on Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:35 pm
Fanfaxtic
Firstly let's forget about the rights and wrongs of DR,there were 2 teams on the pitch today ,one was well organised,disciplined,reasonably creative and very passionate,the other was Fax.5 drives and kick,no real breaks and a complete lack of anything new.We are going backwards at a rate of knots and RMs future must be under discussion at BOD level although I am led to believe that the kings in waiting are Grix and Murrell which does not fill me with too much hope as they are not currently having much positive influence. The answer lies at York but why should a progressive young coach leave there and come to us.Change is needed,it should come from the top but is there anyone there to do it!!
Re: Today's game
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:45 pm
Posted by chris_smith on Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:45 pm
chris_smith
Free-scoring winger
Simple answer is No.... No money to do anything and no balls to do it when it should have been done 12+ months ago. RM has done nothing to develop the club in 5 years. We're no better now than we were 5 years ago. In fact is say the squad is now worse. Zero halves, zero ideas cos Murrell, White and Jonno aren't good enough
Re: Today's game
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:50 pm
Posted by Homer_J_Simpson on Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:50 pm
Homer_J_Simpson
Strong-running second rower
Amazed at how poor you were. Genuinely expected a comfortable 'fax win

You urgently need to sort out your discipline. It was like watching under 12s
Re: Today's game
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:53 pm
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:53 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Homer_J_Simpson wrote:
Amazed at how poor you were. Genuinely expected a comfortable 'fax win

You urgently need to sort out your discipline. It was like watching under 12s


I wasn't joking when I put on the Fev forum that it would be a comfortable Fev win. I am not shocked in the slightest. Failure to fix obvious problems in the team along with his general stubbornness will be his downfall. Lets just hope it happens before the club falls apart.

Re: Today's game
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:59 pm
Posted by chris_smith on Sun Feb 24, 2019 6:59 pm
chris_smith
Free-scoring winger
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I wasn't joking when I put on the Fev forum that it would be a comfortable Fev win. I am not shocked in the slightest. Failure to fix obvious problems in the team along with his general stubbornness will be his downfall. Lets just hope it happens before the club falls apart.


Sadly I'm not sure it will... His poor recruitment and inability to see problems was always going to come bite us on the backside.... He rules the roost at the club which is ridiculous and I see nothing but a slippery downward spiral now unless changes and big ones happen quickly... We both know there is no money to do that with a gaping hole in the finances now waiting in the wings too...
Re: Today's game
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 7:15 pm
Posted by faxcar on Sun Feb 24, 2019 7:15 pm
faxcar
Bronze RLFANS Member
From day one of the pre season up to now the team sheet has changed back and forth I don’t know how many times but whoever has played although individuals may have had a good game, as a team they looked leaky in defence and clueless in attack.
Sorry to say it but so far this campaign, performance wise, team wise and the way they are as a unit they look like strangers who haven’t played together before and the poorest Fax side over the last few years.

