Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:50 pm
Posted by Mild Rover on Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:50 pm
Hull FC scored the first league golden point today.

Have we ever scored one in a knock-out game? I remember Warrington putting us out of the cup with one, and obviously the one that relegated us.

How confident will you be after 80 minutes next time our score is tied? Who would you try to get in position for a drop goal?

I’ll expect us to be shafted by the coin, the ref or a freak gust of wind, but reckon Craig Hall might be our best chance.

Put a load of players around the play of the ball to make the markers’ path to the kicker difficult, as well.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

