Hull FC scored the first league golden point today.
Have we ever scored one in a knock-out game? I remember Warrington putting us out of the cup with one, and obviously the one that relegated us.
How confident will you be after 80 minutes next time our score is tied? Who would you try to get in position for a drop goal?
I’ll expect us to be shafted by the coin, the ref or a freak gust of wind, but reckon Craig Hall might be our best chance.
Put a load of players around the play of the ball to make the markers’ path to the kicker difficult, as well.
