Random thoughts in no particular order
Fair result on balance of play
York always looked much more capable of making significant metres than we did
Again, we were our own worst enemies. Any of the many chances we bombed could have turned the tide of the match, you simply can't afford to fritter away possession like we do, both halves. Running in touch, forced dead in goal, bombing tryscoring passes, dumb penalties, sequence of cheap turnovers.
Need a lot of work on markers, York made miles from the PTB all day. in contrast, we found it very hard to make metres, and sometimes it seemed likle just a long sequence of short range hitups and a slow PTB. Even when we were chasing the game.
York's tactics blatantly included disrupting anything we ever got going, and for the large part, they got away with it. Giving away a penalty when that is what you aim to do is not a deterrent. One guy in fairness did get binned, but despite the number of infringements, no team warning. Weird.
Looked to me like dead set try from Chisholm's kick, flagrant professional foul, no sin bin. Inexplicable. we may not have on balance deserved it but I'm pretty sure if not for the illegal holding back, we would have skated under the posts, and very likely gone on to win the game. Don't like to see teams profit from professional foul play, but York did.
At the moment we look like a low-mid-table side at best. We need a lot of improvement if we are not to be in the relegation mix.