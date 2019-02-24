WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - York game inquest

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net York game inquest

Post a reply
York game inquest
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:18 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:18 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 58
Rep Position: 67th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 28203
Location: MACS0647-JD
:(

Random thoughts in no particular order

Fair result on balance of play

York always looked much more capable of making significant metres than we did

Again, we were our own worst enemies. Any of the many chances we bombed could have turned the tide of the match, you simply can't afford to fritter away possession like we do, both halves. Running in touch, forced dead in goal, bombing tryscoring passes, dumb penalties, sequence of cheap turnovers.

Need a lot of work on markers, York made miles from the PTB all day. in contrast, we found it very hard to make metres, and sometimes it seemed likle just a long sequence of short range hitups and a slow PTB. Even when we were chasing the game.

York's tactics blatantly included disrupting anything we ever got going, and for the large part, they got away with it. Giving away a penalty when that is what you aim to do is not a deterrent. One guy in fairness did get binned, but despite the number of infringements, no team warning. Weird.

Looked to me like dead set try from Chisholm's kick, flagrant professional foul, no sin bin. Inexplicable. we may not have on balance deserved it but I'm pretty sure if not for the illegal holding back, we would have skated under the posts, and very likely gone on to win the game. Don't like to see teams profit from professional foul play, but York did.

At the moment we look like a low-mid-table side at best. We need a lot of improvement if we are not to be in the relegation mix.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: York game inquest
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:36 pm
Posted by Marvin Goolash on Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:36 pm
Marvin Goolash Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 111th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Dec 06, 2017 5:30 pm
Posts: 135
I agree with you FA. I think it all went wrong though when we had a cheerleader stretchered off. You can't compete in this league if your a cheerleader down.
Re: York game inquest
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:46 pm
Posted by RagingBull on Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:46 pm
RagingBull Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 108th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 169
Most of that id agree with.

My random thoughts.

Lacking composure in the 1st half partucularly. Bombed a couple of trys.

Kicking game was poor yet again. 2 many 7 tackle sets just like last friday.

Flannagan had a shocker from the second he set foot on the pitch

Massivly missing Green Peltier and Bustin. Kirk and Olsi offered very little. Cant knock Kirks effort but hes just an easy target. When every one is fit, he misses out for me. York lookd stronger down the middle than us. I may be being over critical but Crossley hasnt seemed at his best yet either.

Attack was terrible close to their line. We are so easy to defend against. 2 many settlers or turning it back in side to a forward. Our 3/4 line is top drawer for this level we should be killing teams out wide.
The few times we did get the ball wide we scored.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, dddooommm, debaser, Ferocious Aardvark, Google Adsense [Bot], le penguin, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, malcadele, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, phillgee, RagingBull, Stockwell & Smales and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,3932,58377,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
22-23
HULL FC
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
24-26
TOULOUSE
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
20-20
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
18-12
ROCHDALE
 Full Time  
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
14-24
YORK
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
46-16
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
 CH
LEIGH
8-14
TORONTO
O
F
F
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
SHEFFIELD
Postponed
 Full Time  
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
32-28
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time  
 CH1
DONCASTER
18-20
HUNSLET
 Full Time  
 CH1
OLDHAM
36-12
WHITEHAVEN
 Full Time  
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
48-18
CRUSADERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)