I have been very impressed with the team effort put in and feel a bit agrieved by some inconsistency in what the ref saw as penalties given against Leigh leading to the two scores by Toronto. That said they still needed scoring and Toronto did that both times, where we have not managed to convert some good positions ourselves.
If I were JD I would switch Riddy into his usual position and put Woods to fullback. Woods has so far been ineffective in attack and we need to score at least three or four tries to be in the game come 80 minutes.
All told I’ve been impressed with our discipline and defence (except for the first try) but I’m worried how long we can keep this pace up.
If I were JD I would switch Riddy into his usual position and put Woods to fullback. Woods has so far been ineffective in attack and we need to score at least three or four tries to be in the game come 80 minutes.
All told I’ve been impressed with our discipline and defence (except for the first try) but I’m worried how long we can keep this pace up.