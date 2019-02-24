WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Forward thinking

Forward thinking
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Posted by Rocknrolla69er on Sun Feb 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Weâ€™ve seen in football directors of football appointed , who have a set philosophy and playing style implemented at a club, and have the youth teams thought to the reserves and seniors all playing a certain style. The role also usually has somebody whoâ€™s very knowledgeable in the player market and can identify players who will fit our style and philosophy in advance.

My question is do any current rugby team use this system, and would it be a good idea for us as we seem far too scatter gun in our recruitment approach since motu Tony went

