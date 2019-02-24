I believe his contract expires at the end of the season, this is not a Sheen out bashing, but what are your thoughts about it. Would you like him to sign an extension, offer him a new role and bring someone else in, or say our goodbyes and start with a new regime.
My thoughts personally are that although we play a lot more expansive and were in a fairly decent position then we could have been, I think Tim has come to the end of coaching, makes totally baffling line-ups and his substitutions leave the majority of the crowd scratching their heads.
He also seems very stubborn when trying to change a players position, like trying to change an out and out half back into a full back, or a back rower into a hooker, when its obvious to all it isnt going to work, yet he persists and persists.
I would not renew Sheens' contract and would make either Danny Ward of Broncos or James Ford of York my top picks for the Head coach position (every time I see York play, they play some really good Rugby and he will be very hungry to progress his career). I would also bring in a specialist out and out defence coach, someone who has had succes in this department previously.
Thoughts???
