Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 12:53 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Sun Feb 24, 2019 12:53 pm
robinrovers10
I believe his contract expires at the end of the season, this is not a Sheen out bashing, but what are your thoughts about it. Would you like him to sign an extension, offer him a new role and bring someone else in, or say our goodbyes and start with a new regime.

My thoughts personally are that although we play a lot more expansive and were in a fairly decent position then we could have been, I think Tim has come to the end of coaching, makes totally baffling line-ups and his substitutions leave the majority of the crowd scratching their heads.
He also seems very stubborn when trying to change a players position, like trying to change an out and out half back into a full back, or a back rower into a hooker, when its obvious to all it isnt going to work, yet he persists and persists.


I would not renew Sheens' contract and would make either Danny Ward of Broncos or James Ford of York my top picks for the Head coach position (every time I see York play, they play some really good Rugby and he will be very hungry to progress his career). I would also bring in a specialist out and out defence coach, someone who has had succes in this department previously.


Thoughts???
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 1:06 pm
Posted by Zook Ema's Hose on Sun Feb 24, 2019 1:06 pm
Zook Ema's Hose
At the end of last season NH was.clear that it's our intention.to extend the contract by 3 years

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... ct-1972379?

“If the structure changes, the ability to plan improves so we need stability, and that comes from continuity. With that in mind, we are in an advanced stage of talks, talking in fine detail about an enhanced deal over a multiple-year period. We’re trying to nail down a contract for the next three years,” Hudgell told BBC Radio Humberside.

I see nothing has changed since apart from successfully keeping SL status. So expect an extension.

