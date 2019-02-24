So itâ€™s wigan, Saints, Leeds next 3.
Wigan at home is an interesting prospect, this week in training I think the guys need to get back to the dojo and practice the wresting in the tackle and find ways to legally slow down the ptb. In attack we are not big enough to compete up the middle so keeping the ball alive as we did in the second half last night will pay off.
Saints game could just be a car crash.
Leeds am not so sure, they had a really good spell in there gamethis week but look very disjointed at the moment.
Can we win one of these?
Hope Wigan bring a few down, Trailfinders is much better with a bit of noise in the place, the london fans just need to learn how to be a bit noisier.
