WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next 3 games

Board index Super League London Broncos Next 3 games

Post a reply
Next 3 games
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 12:25 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Feb 24, 2019 12:25 pm
northernbloke Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 56
Rep Position: 68th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 1565
So itâ€™s wigan, Saints, Leeds next 3.
Wigan at home is an interesting prospect, this week in training I think the guys need to get back to the dojo and practice the wresting in the tackle and find ways to legally slow down the ptb. In attack we are not big enough to compete up the middle so keeping the ball alive as we did in the second half last night will pay off.
Saints game could just be a car crash.
Leeds am not so sure, they had a really good spell in there gamethis week but look very disjointed at the moment.
Can we win one of these?

Hope Wigan bring a few down, Trailfinders is much better with a bit of noise in the place, the london fans just need to learn how to be a bit noisier.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: crashmon, Dave K., jbuzza, leg_end, northernbloke and 71 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,2491,51977,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
YORK
TODAY 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
CRUSADERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)