Brandan Wilkinson
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 11:43 am
Posted by Jemmo on Sun Feb 24, 2019 11:43 am
Jemmo
Just tweeted suggesting heâ€™s not far from fitness
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 12:15 pm
Posted by Rob Nash on Sun Feb 24, 2019 12:15 pm
Very good to know. Was looking good prior to injury. Could be 3 top backrowers coming back around same time. Couple of good results in next few games and we can be pretty happy

