We can win this game, but to do this at their new ground & with a party atmosphere we will have to be totally focused for the full 80 minutes ensuring their early onslaught fails and most importantly we match their speed + read their game plays. In particular we must stop konrad, he plays the same as former Bradford's -vino/kola - the beast, he knows he intimidates defenders & steam rollers over them or through them !!!
This is a "tester for Chester" to get, the/a, game plan in place, a plan to deal & minimize Hurrell, while the team execute the plan to the letter for 80 minutes. Leeds have started to play at high speed !
If we do not do any of these things we need to do, we will get hammered.
However, let's perform & up the Trin !!
