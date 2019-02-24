WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds the next match.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Leeds the next match.

Post a reply
Leeds the next match.
Post Sun Feb 24, 2019 4:25 am
Posted by TrinTrin on Sun Feb 24, 2019 4:25 am
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 93rd / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 167
We can win this game, but to do this at their new ground & with a party atmosphere we will have to be totally focused for the full 80 minutes ensuring their early onslaught fails and most importantly we match their speed + read their game plays. In particular we must stop konrad, he plays the same as former Bradford's -vino/kola - the beast, he knows he intimidates defenders & steam rollers over them or through them !!!
This is a "tester for Chester" to get, the/a, game plan in place, a plan to deal & minimize Hurrell, while the team execute the plan to the letter for 80 minutes. Leeds have started to play at high speed !
If we do not do any of these things we need to do, we will get hammered.
However, let's perform & up the Trin !!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,14167377,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
YORK
TODAY 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
CRUSADERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)