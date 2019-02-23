Only 3(or 4) rounds gone and it's looking like the season is going to be predictable.
London may pull off the odd surprise but they're pretty much certain to go down.
The top 5 will be Cas, Leeds, Saints, Warrington, Wigan (alphabetically)
With no Super 8s or bottom 4 play off it's just mid table mediocrity for the rest.
There maybe the odd result along the way but the other teams just aren't consistent enough.
