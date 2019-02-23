WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top 5

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Top 5

Post a reply
Top 5
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:23 pm
Posted by infamous grouse on Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:23 pm
infamous grouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 116th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 113
Only 3(or 4) rounds gone and it's looking like the season is going to be predictable.

London may pull off the odd surprise but they're pretty much certain to go down.

The top 5 will be Cas, Leeds, Saints, Warrington, Wigan (alphabetically)

With no Super 8s or bottom 4 play off it's just mid table mediocrity for the rest.
There maybe the odd result along the way but the other teams just aren't consistent enough.
Re: Top 5
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:28 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:28 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 77
Rep Position: 52nd / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 11172
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Current top five:
Castleford
Warrington
St Helens
Salford
Hull KR
1/10
Re: Top 5
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:30 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:30 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 157
Rep Position: 18th / 77,448
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5968
Location: Carcassonne, France
infamous grouse wrote:
Only 3(or 4) rounds gone and it's looking like the season is going to be predictable.

London may pull off the odd surprise but they're pretty much certain to go down.

The top 5 will be Cas, Leeds, Saints, Warrington, Wigan (alphabetically)

With no Super 8s or bottom 4 play off it's just mid table mediocrity for the rest.
There maybe the odd result along the way but the other teams just aren't consistent enough.


Let's wait for six more rounds before we jump to conclusions. Catalans are missing key players Julien Bousquet and Gregory Bird, as well as Benjamin Jullien and Jodie Broughton. Plus Steven McNamara might eventually figure out that Antoine Gigot needs to be at full back and Samuel Tomkins at No 6. When all that is rectified then Catalans are in the running for the top 5.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, caslad75, Clearwing, dboy, dodger666, ducknumber1, Easty, fun time frankie, Hasbag, infamous grouse, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, PopTart, R.B.A, roofaldo2, Superbowl Scott, The Magic Rat, wakeytrin, Willzay and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,850,0711,71277,4484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
 CH1
WEST WALES
18-28
LONDON SKOLARS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL KR
22-24
SALFORD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
6-40
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
YORK
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)