Size matters!
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:04 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sat Feb 23, 2019 7:04 pm
The_Enforcer
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 493
After having time to think about the WCC game, ive come to the conclusion that we have still not learned anything from the last time we played the Roosters.

We lost last weeks game because we were not big or strong enough. Gildart couldnt handle his opposite and when we had all those attacking chances second half, we lacked any real 'punch'. We had nobody bar Greenwood that looked capable of out muscling them and knocking off a defender out wide. The Roosters were always in control and never looked fully fatigued because they were always tackling smaller men.

How many times are we stranded in our own half and unable to make metres forward during a regular season? We seem to suffer more than most teams with this go forward. Only quick PTB and scoots using our backs or diving for penalties seem to ever make us any progress forward.

We desperately need a new prop with size and aggression, a big strong running centre and ideally another second row that can hit holes down the right.

