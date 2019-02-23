...we lose.
First of all, iâ€™m going to count some of our blessings and acknowledge some current difficulties.
The last couple of seasons the team has achieved its main goals, and weâ€™re up and running this season with a couple of wins, including a dramatic last gasp victory in the derby. Also, we are missing a few and weâ€™ve got a few still settling in. Plus we know weâ€™re unlikely to be challenging at the very top of end the league, so defeats are going to happen. This, isnâ€™t all woe is me.
But what the poop is it with us chucking away big leads quite as often as we do? Itâ€™s like it is in our metaphorical DNA, the flip side of the coin to â€˜never write of the Saintsâ€™, whoever is playing or coaching. â€˜Never bank on the Roversâ€™. Does it just feel like it happens to us more than to other teams at our level, and much more often than we do it to others? Or is it a real thing?
Has it happened so often that the crowd gets tense when we go 14 up, and that transmits itself to the players? Or something like that?
Bloominâ€™ heck.
