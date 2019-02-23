Very little chat re tonightâ€™s game.
Danny sticking with the same squad from last weekend, obviously he isnâ€™t as critical of some players as some on here.
How do-folk think we will get on? The 4g surface has generated some chat from Cas.
I think a win for us would be a surprise for even the most confident london fan, hope am wrong.
Got to keep hold of the ball as a start, and not give away too many penalties, ptb speed from cas could hurt although the judo skills seemed to work against wakey
