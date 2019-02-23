I enjoy going to Headingley. Like the odd set up with shared cricket ground facilities, not bothered by no roof but putting a premium in west terrace tickets is a bit cheeky. Particularly considering they did cheap season tickets for their own fans in that area (Â£180 I think)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, Dunkirk Spirit, Google Adsense [Bot], Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, thebeagle, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71 and 136 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,849,904
|1,603
|77,447
|4,559
|SET