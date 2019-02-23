WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Â£24

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Â£24

Post a reply
Â£24
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 10:59 am
Posted by wakefieldwall on Sat Feb 23, 2019 10:59 am
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 85th / 77,447
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 831
Â£24 a ticket for the Western Terrace at Leeds next Friday. But steep that, Â£4 increase from last year.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Â£24
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 11:04 am
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Sat Feb 23, 2019 11:04 am
Dunkirk Spirit User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 120th / 77,447
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2019 11:43 am
Posts: 42
Location: Horbury, a small town in Wakefield
wakefieldwall wrote:
Â£24 a ticket for the Western Terrace at Leeds next Friday. But steep that, Â£4 increase from last year.


Someone has to pay towards the cost of the redeveloped comforts of the Southstanders and the Northstanders. It seems the away fans of all clubs are deemed easy prey.
Re: Â£24
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 11:07 am
Posted by Big lads mate on Sat Feb 23, 2019 11:07 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 49
Rep Position: 72nd / 77,447
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3668
Some mugs have to pay for the loan, looks like away fans, please donâ€™t go on about paying for the facilities :roll: as we will be in the open so the rest of the ground means nothing when the weather kicks in :thumb:
Re: Â£24
Post Sat Feb 23, 2019 11:14 am
Posted by wakefieldwall on Sat Feb 23, 2019 11:14 am
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 85th / 77,447
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 831
I enjoy going to Headingley. Like the odd set up with shared cricket ground facilities, not bothered by no roof but putting a premium in west terrace tickets is a bit cheeky. Particularly considering they did cheap season tickets for their own fans in that area (Â£180 I think)
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, Dunkirk Spirit, Google Adsense [Bot], Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, thebeagle, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71 and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,849,9041,60377,4474,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
TODAY 17:15
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
YORK
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)