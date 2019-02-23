Leeds showed tonight their threat to the fancied clubs when one of their three expensive imports started to fire and play to his potential. Konrad Hurrell showed what a great impact centre looks like. Leeds could have won against St Helens. It was only defensive heroics from the much smaller Frenchman Theodore Fages that saved the day on more than one occasion.
But we still haven't seen the full potential of Leeds' two other Antipodean imports -- Trent Merrin, and especially Tuimoala Lolohea. As mentioned before Tuimoala is overweight and cumbersome. The agility and great speed that we saw when he debuted with the New Zealand Warriors is not there. He must be forced to shed many pounds. If that happens then he can create openings for the Leeds attack, and even score tries himself. At that moment Leeds will prove itself a real playoffs contender. We are just waiting for the potentially devastating Tuimoala to fire.
