Just think itâ€™s right to apologise to everyone here for my behaviour over a course of....to be honest a long period of time. Without getting into real personal detail Iâ€™ve been going through lots of serious health issues, hospital tests and operations in the last 18/24 months and to be honest has resulted in a lot of grumpy, argumentive posts as a result as I struggle to deal with it.
Again I apologise to anyone I upset or offended either on the VT, the Leeds board or Wakey board. Usually came from being in a bad place at the time. Donâ€™t worry this isnâ€™t a â€˜finalâ€™ goodbye but at the same time a taking a break from this place, clearly wasnâ€™t helping me, just a place to offload anger and frustration but clearly wasnâ€™t a healthy option.
