Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:34 pm
Posted by Hangerman2 on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:34 pm
Hangerman2
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
...Stealing a living. It's not only the fact that he is making mistakes that cost us tries, but that his head goes down like a total amateur whenever he makes them, instead of brushing it off like a (former) international player with his experience should be doing. To think that we are depriving two young lads the chance of playing superleague rugby so this overpaid import can be a total turnstile in defence. This is a true test of Woolford's character , there is no way on earth he should be playing next week. He needs to be dropped and replaced with a 17 year old lad to see if has any pride in trying to fight his way back into the side.

At the moment he is looking like the worse value for money import we have ever had, over to you Woolford, if you want respect from fans and players alike, you must pick AND drop players on what they do on the field, and Uate has been the worst player on the pitch in all three games so far. You picked him because you didn't trust the senior lads to defend well enough, well they couldn't do any worse than Uate has so far. Did someone cut his hands off and replace them with oven mitts on the journey over?
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:45 pm
Posted by djhudds on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:45 pm
djhudds
Strong-running second rower
Uate has always been suspect under the high balls that’s what ended his state of origin career and he’s always been a confidence player, none of this should come as surprise to anyone who has watched him over the years
He has a great highlights reel, as did Shannon Wakeman
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:48 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:48 pm
GiantJake1988
Cheeky half-back
djhudds wrote:
Uate has always been suspect under the high balls that’s what ended his state of origin career and he’s always been a confidence player, none of this should come as surprise to anyone who has watched him over the years
He has a great highlights reel, as did Shannon Wakeman


How long until Jake Wardle is fit DJ? rather see him and Senior down that side
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:54 pm
Posted by djhudds on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:54 pm
djhudds
Strong-running second rower
Jake’s fit just not selected

