...Stealing a living. It's not only the fact that he is making mistakes that cost us tries, but that his head goes down like a total amateur whenever he makes them, instead of brushing it off like a (former) international player with his experience should be doing. To think that we are depriving two young lads the chance of playing superleague rugby so this overpaid import can be a total turnstile in defence. This is a true test of Woolford's character , there is no way on earth he should be playing next week. He needs to be dropped and replaced with a 17 year old lad to see if has any pride in trying to fight his way back into the side.
At the moment he is looking like the worse value for money import we have ever had, over to you Woolford, if you want respect from fans and players alike, you must pick AND drop players on what they do on the field, and Uate has been the worst player on the pitch in all three games so far. You picked him because you didn't trust the senior lads to defend well enough, well they couldn't do any worse than Uate has so far. Did someone cut his hands off and replace them with oven mitts on the journey over?
