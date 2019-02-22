WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Head assessments

Head assessments
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:28 pm
Posted by jools on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:28 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 8716
Is it my imagination or have they increased so far this season. The cynic in me has noticed that head knocks seem to be occurring to forwards after theyâ€™ve been on the pitch about 20 minutes.....
Re: Head assessmebts
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:41 pm
Posted by Mike1970 on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:41 pm
Mike1970
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 136
jools wrote:
Is it my imagination or have they increased so far this season. The cynic in me has noticed that head knocks seem to be occurring to forwards after theyâ€™ve been on the pitch about 20 minutes.....



Nah, just after 2 sniffs of the barmaidâ€™s apron and disabling your spellchecker
Re: Head assessments
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:45 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:45 pm
ThePrinter
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10859
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
jools wrote:
Is it my imagination or have they increased so far this season. The cynic in me has noticed that head knocks seem to be occurring to forwards after theyâ€™ve been on the pitch about 20 minutes.....


Donâ€™t point out to Wakey fans that George King pulled that trick on Thursday night after a 30 minute spell and his team being down to 12 men.
Re: Head assessments
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 11:00 pm
Posted by PopTart on Fri Feb 22, 2019 11:00 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 10987
Location: wakefield
ThePrinter wrote:
Donâ€™t point out to Wakey fans that George King pulled that trick on Thursday night after a 30 minute spell and his team being down to 12 men.


But he didn't.
You are such a poor loser Printer. I thought you had more about you than that.
