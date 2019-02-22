WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Realisation

Realisation
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:27 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:27 pm
GiantJake1988
Cheeky half-back
A sad night for me and the penny has dropped with numerous things.

We expect too much as fans, we have turned into a average team with little or no chance of challenging for play offs or silverware again in the near future and its the truth. Something im going to have to learn to deal with as are the rest but its difficult knowing you are playing to make up the numbers.

We as a club are never going to attract overseas players like Hurrell, Austin etc so for me we should not bother with them at all. We could have signed someone like Josh Charnely for half of what Uate is on. Our better players for me are the ones coming from our academy Jerry, Darnell & Matty English. I simply wouldnt be bothered if we lost every overseas player from our squad next season.

Teams similar to us like Wakey and Salford manage to get decent overseas signings like Lui, Hastings, Sau, Fifita etc but we seem to end up with the likes of Matagi and Uate who are more bothered about pissing about on snap chat than playing rugby. Matagi is absolutely woeful for me. Uate tonight was even worse. Catching a ball or even attempting to go for the ball is simple basics. I would drop both next week but ill guarantee both will keep their place as they are Woolfords signings.

We have far too many crocks in the team such as Cudjoe, Ferguson, Wardle x 2 & more.

People questioned Stones signings including myself and I have a massive feeling we will be here saying the same about Woolford in 6 weeks time.

I see nothing more than us been at the bottom of the table having lost 6/6 and the season becoming about survival, salvaging and planning for next year, once again.

We dont get anything from referees and never have but yet again we have a new manager and same problems persist with knocking on and discipline etc.

A win against Hull next week is a must for the club especially with the players they have injured, but I just cant see it.
Re: Realisation
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:38 pm
Posted by Hangerman2 on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:38 pm
Hangerman2
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Agree completely with the imports and i have said on another thread. Walne was excellent for me tonight, and together with English were our best two forwards. Like you say , Woolford needs to get the respect of his players by dropping those that are underperforming REGARDLESS of their wage or stature. Uate should have come off tonight he was so bad, not only that he made the mistakes that he did, but that he was shaking his head, and wandering around like he was a sunday league player instead of an international winger.
Re: Realisation
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:41 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Fri Feb 22, 2019 10:41 pm
GiantJake1988
Cheeky half-back
Hangerman2 wrote:
Agree completely with the imports and i have said on another thread. Walne was excellent for me tonight, and together with English were our best two forwards. Like you say , Woolford needs to get the respect of his players by dropping those that are underperforming REGARDLESS of their wage or stature. Uate should have come off tonight he was so bad, not only that he made the mistakes that he did, but that he was shaking his head, and wandering around like he was a sunday league player instead of an international winger.


We shouldn't be signing 32 year old wingers for me....especially for 3 years!!! I sincerely hope he gets home sick as I do with Matagi.

I agree he should be dropped but if Wardle is injured I would move him to the centres and give the Seniors a chance. Darnell should remain at FB.

