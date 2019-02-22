The consortium that looked to be taking control of Widnes has fallen apart. Widnes today, fell into administration. They have been docked twelve points. More importantly they face liquidation if suitable investment cannot be found.
I suppose that we have contributed to their demise, being that we beat them in the middle 8s. They in truth have been poor for a long time.
Being that their players could be looking for new clubs, do you think the broncos would be looking to bring any to Ealing?
