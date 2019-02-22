WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad v Toronto

Squad v Toronto
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 12:25 pm
Posted by Alan on Fri Feb 22, 2019 12:25 pm
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2019/02/2 ... -wolfpack/

Only six backs, as far as I can see, in that squad!
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 1:18 pm
Posted by Kennedy on Fri Feb 22, 2019 1:18 pm
Who'll be on the right wing ? Josh Woods full back or Matty Costello ?
Post Fri Feb 22, 2019 1:36 pm
Posted by Kennedy on Fri Feb 22, 2019 1:36 pm
Alan wrote:
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2019/02/22/centurions-announce-19-man-squad-to-face-toronto-wolfpack/

Only six backs, as far as I can see, in that squad!


Mitch Cox is a 'utility player' so maybe he could slot in there....somewhere !

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

