WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Maloney is soon coming to a Super League club near you

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 22, 2019 9:29 am
James Maloney will soon be coming to a Super League club near you. Unless he decides to sign with London Broncos, that is.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/james- ... 50zm7.html
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Fri Feb 22, 2019 9:34 am
He will be 34 by then so Warrington will be falling over themselves to sign him
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans
Posted by TheDreadnought on Fri Feb 22, 2019 9:42 am
Ruune Rebellion wrote:
He will be 34 by then so Warrington will be falling over themselves to sign him


Or Leeds... to link up with ex team mates Merrin and Hurrell
