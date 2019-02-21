Well, new season, more ‘trapped-in-the-eighties’ garbage on show.
Interview with Danny Ward where they were asking him about DewFest where Leeds players used to get on it in the “mucky pubs” around Dewsbury and Batley.
Then Wagga doing a “Gin Challenge” where he and another ex-player downed a goblet of gin, first to down it all wins.
Just what on Earth is this rubbish? Talk about painting the game in a backwards, out of date, absolutely terrible light! These are not current players but it’s still unprofessional. It was nearly as much a show about drinking as it was rugby.
A bit of a disgrace if I’m being honest! The clubs and SL or the RFL should be stepping in here, surely?
