Rugby AM 2019, Free Sports
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:51 pm
Posted by Psychedelic Casual on Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:51 pm
Well, new season, more ‘trapped-in-the-eighties’ garbage on show.

Interview with Danny Ward where they were asking him about DewFest where Leeds players used to get on it in the “mucky pubs” around Dewsbury and Batley.

Then Wagga doing a “Gin Challenge” where he and another ex-player downed a goblet of gin, first to down it all wins.

Just what on Earth is this rubbish? Talk about painting the game in a backwards, out of date, absolutely terrible light! These are not current players but it’s still unprofessional. It was nearly as much a show about drinking as it was rugby.

A bit of a disgrace if I’m being honest! The clubs and SL or the RFL should be stepping in here, surely?
Re: Rugby AM 2019, Free Sports
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:53 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:53 pm
Simmonds is a dodgy character under the surface that we don’t want involved in the game.
Re: Rugby AM 2019, Free Sports
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:59 pm
Posted by Psychedelic Casual on Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:59 pm
I’d go as far to say that we need to get Rugby AM off the tele if that’s what it’s going to carry in being like. It’d be better for the image of the sport to get rid of it and have less rugby league programming on tele, than actually have that sort of thing on!
Re: Rugby AM 2019, Free Sports
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 11:01 pm
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Thu Feb 21, 2019 11:01 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Simmonds is a dodgy character under the surface that we don’t want involved in the game.



Ooh go on tell us more...
