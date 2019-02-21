WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team v Toronto?

Team v Toronto?
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 9:48 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu Feb 21, 2019 9:48 pm
Jumping the gun, by a few hours, but what is our side likely to be on Sunday?

Richardson in Saints' 19, but unlikely to play, so he should be ok for us. Who will be at full back if Gregg doesn't make it? Pownall is suspended, so maybe Costello, or Marsh? Douglas's initial loan is finished, but neither he, nor Ashworth are in Saints' squad. Will be interesting to see our line-up!
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:02 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu Feb 21, 2019 10:02 pm
Alan,Gregg won't make it (don't know how long for) due to a torn quad. Like you say though,it will be interesting to see who we've got. :thumb:
