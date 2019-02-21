WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Little message from a legend!

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Little message from a legend!

Post a reply
Little message from a legend!
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 7:45 pm
Posted by Fredsta on Thu Feb 21, 2019 7:45 pm
Fredsta Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Dec 14, 2018 6:35 pm
Posts: 3
https://www.facebook.com/warringtonwolv ... 299680310/
Re: Little message from a legend!
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 7:57 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Thu Feb 21, 2019 7:57 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 73
Rep Position: 48th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 36139
Genuinely nuts that fella.

Love him.
Re: Little message from a legend!
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 8:01 pm
Posted by easyWire on Thu Feb 21, 2019 8:01 pm
easyWire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 89
Rep Position: 40th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 1284
Location: Dubai
Easily the most likeable personality to have graced the team in the Super League era.

How great would it be to have him this season, now that we are seeing more offloads and open play again?
Re: Little message from a legend!
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 8:14 pm
Posted by Fredsta on Thu Feb 21, 2019 8:14 pm
Fredsta Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Dec 14, 2018 6:35 pm
Posts: 3
One of my favourites. Loved his tenacity and was a better player than people give him credit for. Fearless.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Captain Hook, clutch, easyWire, Fredsta, H53a, HardWired, Irish Wire, Kevin Turvey, OSWire1993, philmac79, Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, Saintflyer13, Saxy, Smiffy27, Wanderer, Wire n Steel, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,849,0201,61177,4464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
20-8
CATALAN DRAGONS
Half Time
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)