Posted by glee on Thu Feb 21, 2019 6:31 pm
I am the author of the novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years. This coming Saturday (February 23rd) I will be behind a table in the Airedale Shopping Centre in Keighley opposite WH Smith from 10 a.m. signing copies of my latest novel.
"Three Good Years" is set between 2006 and 2008 and has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League.
I will also have a few other interesting Rugby League books with me including Trevor Delaneys' "Come On Northern".
My novels are also on sale in WH Smith or from the publisher London League Publications at http://www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then on fiction.
