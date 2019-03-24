WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bigger than Brexit

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Bigger than Brexit

Post a reply
Radmain or Leexit

Poll runs till Sun Mar 24, 2019 5:02 pm

Radmain
0
No votes
Leexit
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 0
Bigger than Brexit
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:02 pm
Posted by HFC Boy on Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:02 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 97th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3341
Location: North Hull
Where do you stand ?
Radmain or Leexit?
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Re: Bigger than Brexit
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:12 pm
Posted by fosdyke99 on Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:12 pm
fosdyke99 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 114th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 134
duh
Re: Bigger than Brexit
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:15 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:15 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 30
Rep Position: 89th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 909
Bumpy was the last eedjut on here to go down this route :CRAZY: :SHOOT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Armavinit, Bombed Out, edinburgh yorkie, fosdyke99, HFC Boy, hull fc mad, Keiththered, Lang Park, Riderofthepalehorse, Rocknrolla69er, Windy winger and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,848,9391,74577,4464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)