Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:18 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER on Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:18 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Strong-running second rower
Widnes have entered administration, canâ€™t pay the staff and Sundayâ€™s match against Sheffield called off. Out of the frying pan and into the fire for KP, unfortunately.
Re: Widnes in administration
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:59 pm
gunners guns13 on Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:59 pm
gunners guns13
Strong-running second rower
Have to feel for the players and staff especially the Leigh lads from last year to go through this again
Re: Widnes in administration
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 4:02 pm
charlie caroli on Thu Feb 21, 2019 4:02 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Widnes have entered administration, canâ€™t pay the staff and Sundayâ€™s match against Sheffield called off. Out of the frying pan and into the fire for KP, unfortunately.

CL, I donâ€™t think Widnes are in administration yet, they have till Monday to find a buyer, so there is still time yet, hopefully whatever happens they can sort something out .
Re: Widnes in administration
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 4:05 pm
satanicmills on Thu Feb 21, 2019 4:05 pm
satanicmills
perhaps they will enter a backhouse scheme

