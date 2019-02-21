WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes

Widnes
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 2:51 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Thu Feb 21, 2019 2:51 pm
IGNORE

Real trouble at widnes Sunday's fixture against Sheffield has been prosporned
Re: Widnes
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:01 pm
Posted by LyndsayGill on Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:01 pm
IGNORE

cosmicat wrote:
Real trouble at widnes Sunday's fixture against Sheffield has been prosporned



There but for the grace of God (and Michael Carter & Chris Brereton)
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Widnes
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:47 pm
Posted by Jambon on Thu Feb 21, 2019 3:47 pm
IGNORE

Have they got a hooker we could borrow?
Re: Widnes
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 4:14 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Thu Feb 21, 2019 4:14 pm
IGNORE

I believe Liam Hood is, or was, on their books for the 2019 season

Only other player I think in their squad worth taking would be Gelling, if it came to it, but believe he takes up a quota spot anyway

